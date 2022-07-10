Ladoja: We pray Tinubu doesn’t get Abiola’s treatment

...says nothing wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket

A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday urged Nigerians to keep praying for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to be treated like the late acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Basorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola. Ladoja, who spoke with journalists at his Bodija Ibadan residence shortly after this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayers, also said the sentiment of Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be impediment for electing leaders. Chief MKO Abiola won the most peaceful and fairest 1993 presidential election, but was not allowed to be sworn in by the then Ibrahim Babangida military junta, and he eventually died in prison in 1998. Speaking on the state of the nation, Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland said: “There are many factors involved in electing President. Whoever wants to be president and those working for him have to work very hard. In fact, they will need more prayers as they are consulting. With all these efforts, God has the final say on who becomes president. Chief MKO Abiola who was a Muslim was elected along with his vice, a Muslim. “We only pray that if Tinubu wins, it is not turned to a case like that of late MKO Chief Abiola. I don’t see anything wrong in Muslim- Muslim ticket because I don’t intervene in religion matters. Muslim and Christians are from the same father. Some people are following Ismail while some are following Isaac, who are siblings. So, what is now my own to be fighting for one among them. Even, I don’t have time to fight with traditionalists. “It is only God that knows His servants. So, why must we fight over religion? All religions including traditional religion, preach love and good characters. It is only politicians that usually cause crises with religion. If not for the crisis of killing in some parts of the country, we don’t usually think about the kind of religion someone is doing. “But when gunmen started attacking churches and kidnapping clerics in Christendom, people started doubting their fellow brothers, who belong to another religion. They are the cause of all these things. But God will intervene and make Nigeria peaceful again”, the former governor said

