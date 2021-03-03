News

Ladoja’s loyalists dump ZLP for APC in Oyo

Posted on

Some strong loyalists of a former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday put an end to their plans of defecting to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections as they formally dumped their party, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There had been some dilly-dally in the past weeks on whether their mentor and leader, Ladoja, would dump Governor Seyi Makinde or support his administration. Ladoja had said that Makinde was his son and so would always support him irrespective of some suspicions brewing among stakeholders.

However, in their communique issued at the end of the meeting held at Samonda, Ibadan, the loyalists including former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Sarafadeen Alli, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeolu Adeleke, Hon. Bimbo Adepoju, resolved and announced their readiness to defect to APC instead of PDP. Other members of the LadojagroupmovingtoAPC include: Elder Kola Olaniyan, Mr. Waheed Akanbi (WAF), Engr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji (K K), Engr. A. I. M. Olaniyan, Mrs Monisola Tegbe, Mrs Serifat Tanimowo, Hon. Kola Olabiyi, and Alhaji Wahab Oyelade.

Our Reporters

