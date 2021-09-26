Business

LADOL makes Nigeria West Africa's heavy lift hub

The Lagos Deep Off-shore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone has set another groundbreaking record as LADOL and Mammoet performed the first heavy lift project in West Africa, using the MTC 15 shore crane, which is the largest of its kind in the world.

 

The heavy lift project involved the offloading and launching of a multi-Cat 320-ton vessel into the water using the MTC crane. The successful deployment of this crane opens up a new era for heavy lift operations in West Africa.

 

Using the MTC crane, installed at LADOL’s quayside, means that a major impediment to 100per cent local vessel fabrication and other large industrial projects taking place in Nigeria has been eliminated. Many seaports across the world, from Europe to America lack the heavy lift capabilities now installed in Nigeria.

 

This automatically makes Nigeria the heavy lift hub for West Africa. This giant step forward in maritime and industrial capabilities also comes with a 40 per cent- 50per cent cost saving. MTC -15 is the biggest installed shore crane of its kind in West Africa and has transformed LADOL quayside into a heavy lift terminal. LADOL and Mammoet had in 2020 signed a strategic partnership, aimed at expanding LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa.

 

It enables LADOL to utilise Mammoet’s crane fleet, project cargo handling and heavy lifting expertise along with project management services to provide clients with more comprehensive and cost-effective solutions.

 

Managing Director of LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, while commenting on the successful and historic heavy lift project said: “I’d like to thank all the stakeholders involved in enabling us to reach this momentous milestone and I’d like to thank the staffers and management that worked 24 / 7 on this project and ensured that it was done safely and expeditiously at LADOL”.

