Lady, 23, commits suicide in Lagos

A 23-year-old lady, Sherifat Suleiman, yesterday reportedly committed suicide at the Isawo area in the Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. The deceased reportedly drank a poisonous substance.

It was learnt Sherifat drank insecticide after she was allegedly beaten by her elder brother.

Efforts to save her life were futile as she died before getting to the hospital.

Some neighbours blamed the tragic incident on prolonged domestic violence, saying Sherifat was frustrated by her siblings to commit suicide.

