Lady abducts man-friend's three-month-old daughter in Ondo, steals wife's ATM card

A middle-aged woman, identified as
Bosede Adeniyi, has allegedly abducted the three-month-old daughter of her man friend, Wasiu Mamukuyomi in Ondo State.
Bosede, who is currently on the run, allegedly committed the crime at Ayeyemi axis of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The suspect, who was also an apprentice at the shop of her man-friend, also absconded with the ATM card of Wasiu’s wife.
It was learnt that Bosede had been having an affair with Wasiu before she came to learn tailoring at his shop.
According to Wasiu’s wife, Stella Mamukuyomi,who raised the alarm over her missing baby, the suspect had gone with the baby, simply identified as ‘Gold’ to withdraw money at the ATM after which she could not be found.

