Lady angrily walks out on lover, rejects his proposal because he refused to kneel down

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady rejected her boyfriend’s public proposal to her.

In the video, her boyfriend could be seen standing on his feet as he begged her to close her eyes tightly while stretching out the engagement ring towards her.

As she opened her eyes, she saw him standing on his feet to propose and she got offended that he didn’t go on his knees to propose to her.

Her boyfriend on the other hand insisted that kneeling down doesn’t prove anything. He turned down all her efforts to make him kneel down and she walked out immediately.

