Arts & Entertainments

Lady angrily walks out on lover, rejects his proposal because he refused to kneel down

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady rejected her boyfriend’s public proposal to her.

 

In the video, her boyfriend could be seen standing on his feet as he begged her to close her eyes tightly while stretching out the engagement ring towards her.

 

As she opened her eyes, she saw him standing on his feet to propose and she got offended that he didn’t go on his knees to propose to her.

 

Her boyfriend on the other hand insisted that kneeling down doesn’t prove anything. He turned down all her efforts to make him kneel down and she walked out immediately.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Season 5: Big Brother Naija housemates begin quarantine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija, the sensational reality show that has kept the continent spellbound, will start on July 19, with plenty of social media buzz. Not too long ago, at a press briefing, the organisers revealed that selected housemates, after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries, have proceeded on quarantine since […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve a different perspective to life now –Toyin Abraham

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared her thoughts about life. The mother of one alongside many social media users was shocked by the sudden death of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidunni. Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress said that the past few days have got her rethinking and reflecting on life in a […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Nengi and Ozo react as Lilo tries to matchmake them

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

No doubt, the 2020 BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition has a lot of eye-candies in the house. From buff-looking guys to the beautifully-endowed ladies, it’s only a matter of time before the romance starts to fill the air. Lilo whose growing friendship with Eric has left tongues wagging both in the house and outside, recently attempted to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: