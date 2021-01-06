Metro & Crime

Lady arrested for stealing lover’s daughter, wife’s ATM card

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

Police have arrested a lady, Temitope Adeniyi, who stole her lover’s daughter in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The suspect, who gave her name as Bose but whose real name is Temitope, was learning tailoring from the wife of her lover, Mr. Wasiu Mamukuyomi, at Oke-Bola area of Ondo town.

She also stole her master’s automated teller machine (ATM). The master, Stella Babatunde, who narrated her ordeal yesterday, said her husband brought the lady to her as an apprentice. Babatunde said her husband lied to her that the lady was his friend’s wife, which she later discovered was untrue. She said: “My husband brought Bose three weeks ago to learn tailoring, saying that she did not have an interest again in learning hairdressing where she was before. “On Saturday, 2nd of January, 2021, the lady came to the shop as usual.

After bathing the baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back. “Before the incident, Bose had been relating well with me and my husband but unknown to me she was my husband’s girlfriend.

“She asked someone to send N3,000 to my bank account for her, which I gave her on the fateful day (January 2, 2021). She claimed she had no bank account. “Later when the money entered my account, I gave her my ATM card with PIN for her to cash the money and she was backing my baby, Gold. She went to a nearby bank ATM.

“To my greatest surprise, after more than four hours when she did not return, I had to raise the alarm. We started searching for her and my baby across Ondo city here, Bose was nowhere to be found with my baby. “She left her phone with me, but unknown to me, she had removed the SIM cards inside the phone. There is no way she can be tracked now. “After disappearing with my baby, I called my husband several times to inform him of the incident, but my husband refused to pick my calls.

“My husband was almost lynched by an irate mob, when he came back from work and did not show concern over the missing baby”. The distressed mother said her husband was later taken to Enuowa Police Station in Ondo, where he confessed that the lady in question was his girlfriend. She added: “He also confessed that he was the one who rented a room apartment for her at Eweje area of Yaba, Ondo, but denied knowing anything about the disappearance of the child.” Babatunde accused her husband of complicity in the disappearance of her baby and the apprentice. Investigation showed that the husband had allegedly confessed to the police that he was actually dating Temitope but he never sent her to kidnap his baby. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the police had arrested Temitope.

