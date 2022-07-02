News Top Stories

Lady barks like dog after being allegedly used for money ritual by Yahoo Boy

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected internet fraudster, popularly known as “yahoo boy” for allegedly “using” a lady (name withheld) for money ritual in Abeokuta, the state capital. A video, where the victim she was barking like a dog, had surfaced on the social media. In the video, the lady, who was naked, was seen inside a cell at Enugada Police Station, Abeokuta barking uncontrollably like a dog.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said that they had begun an investigation into Unthe matter. Although, Oyeyemi did not give the name of the suspected “Yahoo boy”, citing security reasons, he said that the young lady was alleged to have been “spiritually and diabolically used” by the suspect. According to him, the lady has since regained her consciousness, while the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

 

