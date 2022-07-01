Lady barks like dog after being allegedly used for money ritual by ‘Yahoo boy”

…police arrest suspect, vows to prosecute those behind circulation of video

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected internet fraudster, popularly known as “yahoo boy” for allegedly “using” a lady (name withheld) for money ritual in Abeokuta, the state capital.

A video of the victim, where she was barking like a dog, has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the lady who was naked was inside the police cell at Enugada Police Station, Abeokuta and uncontrollably barking like a dog.

Confirming the incident to New Telegraph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

Although, Oyeyemi did not give the name of the suspected “Yahoo boy”, citing security reasons, he said young lady was alleged to have been “spiritually and diabolically used” by the suspect, as a result of which she started barking like a dog.

“She (victim) was brought into the police station naked and was very difficult to control because she was acting violently, hence she was kept in the cell.

“Immediately she was brought to the station, her parents were contacted and she was taken to the hospital for medical attention with the help of the police, while the alleged ‘yahoo boy’ was immediately arrested for interrogation,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, the lady had since regained her consciousness while the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the case to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

Oyeyemi, however, frowned at the release of the video on social media, and vowed to arrest and prosecute those behind the recording, release and circulation of the video.

He said: “The Command was surprised and embarrassed to see the video of the victim circulating on social media.

“The height of the embarrassment was the fact that the said video was recorded while the victim who was then naked and uncontrollable was in police cell.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the source of the video and how it became a subject of social media discussion.

“It is barbaric, uncivilized and despicable circulating such video on social media as such will in no small measure denigrate the human dignity of the victim which might be another source of psychological trauma for her.”

