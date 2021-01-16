Arts & Entertainments

Lady breaks up with boyfriend PHOTO OF THE WEEK over refusal to do ‘yahoo yahoo’

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A young man has taken to Twitter, Thursday, to recount how he lost his relationship over refusal to do internet fraud, aka yahoo yahoo, as reportedly advised by his girlfriend. According to the Twitter user @ikhuoria__, on his birthday, his girlfriend offered him a gift box containing a laptop with special instructions to quit his job as a sales attendant for internet fraud.

The birthday boy, however, turned down the offer which led to the girlfriend’s decision to break up with him and also take back the said birthday gift. “I remembered when I was dating this girl she bought me a gift on my birthday, when I opened it I saw a laptop and a modem.

I was surprised when I saw them. I had to ask her who are they for? She told me the reasons she bought them for me is becos she’s not happy with my salary and also I should start doing Yahoo (scam). I told her I can’t do it she said if I didn’t do it she will end the relationship. To my surprise, she packed all her things out of my house including the birthday present she bought for me,” he wrote. His account of the experience which has since gone viral has led many social media users to condemn internet fraud and the instant riches it offers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

No Time to Die: Bond 25 pushed back again to April 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  The next James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, has been delayed yet again as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 25th instalment of the spy franchise was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but when cinemas shuttered, it was pushed back to November. With the box office still not back to normal, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley to ladies: Make your money, avoid unnecessary sex

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has charged ladies to be financially independent to avoid “unnecessary sex.” On Wednesday, the record executive took to his social media handle to address issues pertaining to the motivation for relationships among lovers. “Girls make your own money it will save you from unnecessary sex,” […]
Arts & Entertainments

From now on, I will wash only plates used by me – Frustrated lastborn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as Mirabelle has shared the notice her youngest sister served the family, stating her new house duties. Emmanuella, the lastborn in the family, was reportedly frustrated over her daily house duties so she printed a list for the family, where she clearly stated the new roles she will play […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica