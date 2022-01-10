Lady burns self, ex-boyfriend to death in Aba

Residents of Lagos Street, off Obohia Road, Aba, will never forget the night of December 31, 2021, when one of the residents, Ms Oluchi and her ex-boyfriend and regular visitor to the street, Mr Onyeka were burnt to death New Telegraph learnt that Oluchi, a dealer on clothes and Onyeka a bakery factory worker were lovers who dated for some years with plans of getting married. Sources at Lagos Street told New Telegraph that Oluchi who was more financially stable than Onyeka took the responsibility of taking care of his needs with marriage as her consolation prize. “She considered herself his wife and he too made her believe the same and in the eyes of everyone, their marriage was a concluded matter,” said one of Oluchi’s neighbours while interacting with our reporter. New Telegraph however learnt that unknown to Oluchi, while she was spending her money hoping that Onyeka will get married to her, Onyeka had already impregnated another lady whom he later got married to without Oluchi’s knowledge. A source very close to the victims told New Telegraph that the traditional marriage between Onyeka and his wife took place on a low key on December 28, 2021. The source, said that Onyeka married the lady he impregnated without any information for a peaceful break-up with Oluchi who still believed their relationship was intact. It was gathered that the news of the traditional marriage filtered into Oluchi’s ears, she was devastated and could not open her shop between December 29 and 30, 2021. The source, who spoke anonymously to New Telegraph, said that what devastated Oluchi most was the fact that a few days to the traditional marriage, Onyeka came to her and borrowed N200,000 with the excuse of using it to solve a personal problem. “Little did she know that Onyeka needed the N200,000 to complete the money he had to enable him quickly pay for the bride price of the girl that he impregnated. “The truth is that the news left Oluchi devastated. Anyone familiar with her behaviour would have noticed she wasn’t herself anymore. “But nobody expected her to act as shedid. Shewasverycheerful, bright and looked to have defeated the traumaof thewayshewasdumped. Ionly returned to hear the terrible news on January 1, 2022 because I was not around that night” a source said Another source said that after Oluchi had discovered how Onyeka manipulated her, she invited him to her resident in Lagos Street on the 31st night andthe unsuspecting newly married Onyeka told his wife he was going for a Cross over Night Prayer and asked her to stay at home. The source, however, said that how Oluchi managed to start the fire remainsamystery, butthatthosewho heard what Onyeka said at the hospital before he died said that Oluchi locked the door, set him ablaze while he managed to grab her when she tried to escape from her apartment and both sustained third degree burns. “The truth is that they didn’t die that day. It was on New Year Day that they died because when they were taken to several hospitals, they were rejected because of the severe burnt. The guy was more badly burnt than Oluchi who was burnt from her waist up, but it was a sorry sight to behold

