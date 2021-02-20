News

Lady defends self after DNA test proved her wrong

A Nigerian man cussed at a lady after a DNA test result revealed that he is not the father of the baby she tried pinning on him. Earlier on, the lady and her friends had confronted the man, accusing him of trying to abandon her and their child after making money.

However, the man at that time insisted that he’s not responsible for her pregnancy as he was in Malta when she took in. In a new video which has since gone viral after being shared on Twitter on Thursday, the Nigerian man is seen cussing at the lady and her friends after the result of a DNA test they did revealed that a white man was the father of the child. The lady could be seen in the video defending herself by saying she wasn’t the one that started the act of pinning babies on men who are not biologically related to them.

