Lady dies after twerking naked at street carnival

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Ama Broni has reportedly given up the ghost after she was sexually assaulted at a carnival. Ama Broni reportedly attended a carnival at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District where she met her untimely death.

The carnival dubbed ‘Family Street Carnival’ took place on January 20 at Budumburam in the Central region. At the carnival, a challenge was thrown to the crowd that whoever was able to twerk much to the satisfaction of the ogling audience would be given $100. Hoping to make some money, Ama took up the challenge and hit the stage to dance.

In videos shared online, the mother of two was seen dancing on stage with her butt naked as some guys tried touching her private part. This prompted her to bring her performance to a halt and she made way to the backstage after collecting the prize money.

Eyewitnesses claim that while making her way down the stage to avoid further harassment, the mother of two was electrocuted but did not get help from those around her because they thought she was still being hyper. It wasn’t until she fell down that they got to her and rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

A differing eyewitness account however alleged that Ama died after she jumped and broke her neck while trying to escape from men that were assaulting her sexually even after she got off the stage.

