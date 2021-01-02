Lady disposes baby to reunite with ex-boyfriend

A 20-year-old lady identified as Faith Alhassan has reportedly dumped her baby inside a well so she could reunite with her former boyfriend. The men of the Nigerian Police Force, Kaduna state command; have arrested a 20-year-old lady for killing her one-year-old daughter after she threw her inside a well. Kaduna State Police Command revealed that the incident happened on December 28, 2020 at 7 am; and the baby’s body was found in a well at Gantan village of Kachia local government area of the state.
