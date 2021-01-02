News

Lady disposes baby to reunite with ex-boyfriend

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A 20-year-old lady identified as Faith Alhassan has reportedly dumped her baby inside a well so she could reunite with her former boyfriend. The men of the Nigerian Police Force, Kaduna state command; have arrested a 20-year-old lady for killing her one-year-old daughter after she threw her inside a well. Kaduna State Police Command revealed that the incident happened on December 28, 2020 at 7 am; and the baby’s body was found in a well at Gantan village of Kachia local government area of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo to businessmen: Report officials making business difficult

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged businessmen in the country to report to appropriate authorities government officials found to be making doing business difficult in the country.   In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave the directive yesterday at the commissioning of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce […]
News

Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria.   Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and […]
News

Reps pass N189.512bn 2020 FCT budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading the N189.512 billion appropriation bill of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2020 fiscal year. It is titled “A bill for an act to authorise issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Statutory Revenue Fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account the total sum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica