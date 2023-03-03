Lady Ememobong is Chair Chartered Secretaries, A’Ibom

A new Chairman, Barrister Mrs. Chinonyerem Ini Ememobong has been elected to pilot the affairs of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, for a tenure of two years.

Mrs. Ememobong, who holds an LLM in International Trade and Maritime Law, was elected along with other members of a new executive council of the chapter during the 4th Annual General Meeting held in Uyo, recently.

Others who were elected to serve on the new Executive Council included: Mrs. Nkiru Theresa Ntong, Vice Chairman; Mrs. Iniobong Olusola Odejimi, General Secretary; Miss Maria Michael Akpan, Honorary Treasurer; and Mrs. Inemeawaji Abasiubong Ettang, Assistant Secretary.

The event, which was observed by a representative of ICSAN National Body, Ms Oladunni Ogunsulire, also witnessed the election of Mrs. Love Useneno Udo, Financial Secretary; Mrs. Utomobong Johnson, Publicity Secretary; Mrs. Itoro Cletus Ekpo, Mobilization Secretary; while Mr. Udeme Akpan Umoh, emerged as the Social Secretary.

Reacting to her election as Chairman, Barr. Ememobong, who thanked members for entrusting her with the position, pledged to uphold the integrity of the institute.

Mrs. Ememobong also indicated her willingness to provide an inclusive leadership that will adequately cater to the needs of members.

The outgoing Chairman, Barrister Ime Asibong, who thanked Members of the Electoral Committee for a job well-done, admonished the new executive officers to live above board, display high level of integrity and professionalism, for which the Institute is known in the conduct of her affairs.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria is a recognised professional body dedicated to enhancing the status and practice of Corporate Governance and Administration in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

