Lady gang-raped for five days, forced to have sex with brother

…says: ‘They inserted rods, sticks into my private parts’

A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), yesterday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her. The youth also kidnapped Chioma’s elder brother and another victim. The suspects held the victims hostage for five days before police came to their rescue.

Chioma, a native of Nsukka in Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State and the two other victims had gone to Ezzagu to sell their goods which included noodles, diapers and oil. They reportedly introduced an investment business which people of the area invested in and received high returns.

But the owner of the investment business reportedly fled from the area. Angered by the development, the youth of Ezzagu abducted Chioma, her brother and their colleague, took them into a thick forest in the community where they reportedly gang-raped Chioma.

Police got wind of the incident and stormed the forest. In the encounter, police killed two people and rescued Chioma’s brother and the business partner. One of the abductors escaped with Chioma, forcing the state government to order all the stakeholders in the community to find Chioma within 24 hours.

The stakeholders organised a search party for Chioma. She was found yesterday with the suspect who escaped with her. Narrating her ordeal to journalists, Chioma said she was repeatedly raped by five boys from the community while others inserted hands, rods and sticks into her private parts.

She said: “There is one company that employed me to advertise noodles, diapers, oil and other products. Then, in the business, there is what we call ‘invest and win’. If you invest N1,000, you will receive N1,500. We were just doing that and we were paying our customers.

“One day, our boss travelled. I went to the office but I didn’t see three of our colleagues. I only saw my elder brother and one other guy that was working with us. As we were in the office three of us, the youth of the community came there and started beating us, asking us where our boss was. I told them I didn’t see him anymore. They tore my clothes; pants and bra and took us into a thick forest and threatened to kill us.

“They started molesting me sexually; some used penis and had sex with me while some used hands and inserted into my vagina, some were pressing my breasts. After they finished molesting me, they said my elder brother must have sex with me. They beat my brother thoroughly and commanded him to have sex with me.

My brother told them that it is against our culture for a man to have sex with his sister. They insisted he must do it and pointed guns on his head. My brother had no option than to have sex with me; he obeyed them and had sex with me. “After, blood started gushing out of my vagina.

They commanded my brother to clean the blood in my private parts. He refused to clean the blood in my private parts and they started beating him again. They then came to me again and started having sex with me in the pool of my blood.

After having sex with me again, some of them came to me and inserted sticks in my vagina. Later, they took us to another forest where we stayed for four days. If they hear anything like gun, they will take us to another forest.

