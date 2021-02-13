Lady gets admission into 50 universities at once

An African-American woman has taken to Twitter, Thursday to celebrates as she gets admitted for tertiary studies in 50 universities at the same time. According to the ecstatic young lady with the username @brenyyaaa on Twitter who tried to not put her eggs in one basket, marked the record of trying out all possible choices she could get to avoid missing admission this year. “Hey twitter, I just wanted to let y’all know that i got accepted into 50,” she wrote while making the announcement. Many social media users have since celebrated with her while other doubted the veracity of her story.
