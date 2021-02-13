Arts & Entertainments

Lady gets admission into 50 universities at once

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

An African-American woman has taken to Twitter, Thursday to celebrates as she gets admitted for tertiary studies in 50 universities at the same time. According to the ecstatic young lady with the username @brenyyaaa on Twitter who tried to not put her eggs in one basket, marked the record of trying out all possible choices she could get to avoid missing admission this year. “Hey twitter, I just wanted to let y’all know that i got accepted into 50,” she wrote while making the announcement. Many social media users have since celebrated with her while other doubted the veracity of her story.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘Just 81 days in detention, my girlfriend now has a new boyfriend’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Twitter user, Shola has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how his girlfriend dumped him after he was detained for 81 days. “Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend. Females are so impatient”, Shola wrote. The twitter user who is prominent on the platform particularly after being […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to hit theaters, streaming on Christmas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Superhero movie “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. AT&T’s Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the blockbuster film will be shown in theaters outside the United States, where HBO […]
Arts & Entertainments

With Our Uniform, Irantiola interrogates injustice, ruthless use of force

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To showcase societal decadence and the ruthless use of force by uniformed men, “With our Uniform” a satirical stage drama written by Olutayo Irantiola came alive at the just concluded Lagos Fringe Festival. The play was staged between 20th and 22nd November at Freedom Park, Lagos Island. The drama, directed by Lanre Quadri, tells the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica