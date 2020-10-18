Lady injured in Lagos auto crash

Murtala Ayinla

A young lady was severely injured in a road crash on Lekki-Ikoyin Link Bridge on Sunday morning.

New Telegraph learnt that the car lost control before summersaulted severally.

Confirming the incident, LASEMA DG, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

said: “The agency responded to an incident involving a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number AAA 708 GC which was found upside down as a result of running into a stationary car which had broken down on the bridge.

“The sole occupant was a female driver who had been rushed to the nearest hospital.”

He added that the overturned vehicle has been removed from the road to ensure free flow of vehicular activities.

