Lady injured in Lagos auto crash

Murtala Ayinla

A young lady was severely injured in a road crash on Lekki-Ikoyin Link Bridge on Sunday morning.
New Telegraph learnt that the car lost control before summersaulted severally.
Confirming the incident, LASEMA DG, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu
said: “The agency responded to an incident involving a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number AAA 708 GC which was found upside down as a result of running into a stationary car which  had broken down on the bridge.
“The sole occupant was a female driver who had been rushed to the  nearest hospital.”
He added that the overturned vehicle has been removed from the road to ensure free flow of vehicular activities.

