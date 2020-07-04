Arts & Entertainments

Lady left with lips resembling ‘baboon’s bottom’ after botched lip filler treatment

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A flight attendant has revealed how filler treatment left her with a pout so swollen it looked like she had ‘baboon bottom’ lips but would still go under the needle again. Olivia McCann, 21, from Chorlye, Lanchasire, made it known that her lips were massaged so hard during a dissolving procedure that they ballooned to triple her size and “looked like they were about to pop”. The beautician reportedly assured her that swelling was normal but Olivia was so horrified with the result that she hid at home for four days and declined her boyfriend’s video calls.

After undergoing a successful lip filler operation at another salon in 2019, Olivia then decided to try a different filler operation elsewhere and was told she would need to have residual product dissolved first. It was during this £100 procedure, in March, before lockdown, that her lips were injected with dissolver and vigorously massaged, a combination that Olivia claims caused her lips to rapidly expand.

After the treatment, self-conscious Olivia donned sunglasses to avoid people recognising her and was forced to miss two days of work due to her supe-rsized pout. The painful experience is just one of several filler-related disasters Olivia’s experienced at different salons over two years including swelling, lumpiness and uneven distribution of filler.

Our Reporters

