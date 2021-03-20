Arts & Entertainments

Lady narrates how she saw her lover propose to another woman on his Insta-story

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An embittered lady has narrated how her lover proposed to another woman on his insta-story, a man she said reiterated his love for her a night before the incident occurred. In a series of tweets, the lady identified with the Twitter handle @Simply- Dipontsho expressed how heartbroken and devastated she is.

In her words: “Last night my heart shattered into a million pieces as I watched “The Love Of My Life” propose to another woman on his Insta-story. The same man that told me he loved me the night before.” “I was catching up on Gomora and I decided to scroll through Instagram, no-one could have prepared me for what I saw…I still don’t understand how or why… I blocked him and unblocked him just to watch it again so I can be certain that it’s him. I’ve never seen her until that moment, she looks happy and I don’t want to take away from her moment. But it hurts I’m still watching it, I just don’t understand.

After blocking him everywhere, I finally decided to call him…The only thing he said was “How was I supposed to tell you” anything else I couldn’t hear over my crying/screaming/ cussing and throwing my phone to the end of the bed out of frustration because this man was not understanding me or feeling my pain.@ she wrote. The lady further expressed how the situation has left her broken and shattered. “I’m not okay. It’s 02:50am I’ve been crying since…my nose and eyes are swollen from all the crying. I thought I would be the one saying yes to him. Funny thing is-I hate him now but I’m happy for “her”, I don’t even know her. Who the hell was I in love with??? I’ve cried so much, I just can’t anymore. It just gets worse.” Her post has since gone viral and had many social media user sympathizing with her.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BABATUNMISE: The ideal gospel music industry’ll be platform for everyone to shine

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Babatunmise isn’t your regular gospel artiste. He’s talented, energetic and wears an impeccable charm that many would consider too offensive for a gospel artist. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO meet up with him in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, he shared insights on his music career and barred his thoughts about the gospel music industry […]
Arts & Entertainments

SAHEED OSUPA: It’s Wrong To Say Hip Hop Has Taken Over the Space Of Fuji Music

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

  A music legend by all standards with a career spanning close to 40 years and a catalogue of over 40 albums, Fuji music maestro, King Saheed Osupa, discusses with YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the state of Fuji music in Nigeria while reminiscing on the much publicised rift between him and his contemporaries.   How does […]
Arts & Entertainments

Laycon: Erica helped me mentally in ‘I Am Laycon’ episode

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Five episodes of Laycon’s anticipated reality series, ‘I am Laycon’ premiered exclusively on Showmax on Thursday. The Showmax original which follows the reality star’s life post the Big Brother Naija season five show, kicked off with its first episode finally shedding light on the rapper’s love turn sour relationship with disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim. In […]

