Lady narrates how she saw her lover propose to another woman on his Insta-story

An embittered lady has narrated how her lover proposed to another woman on his insta-story, a man she said reiterated his love for her a night before the incident occurred. In a series of tweets, the lady identified with the Twitter handle @Simply- Dipontsho expressed how heartbroken and devastated she is.

In her words: “Last night my heart shattered into a million pieces as I watched “The Love Of My Life” propose to another woman on his Insta-story. The same man that told me he loved me the night before.” “I was catching up on Gomora and I decided to scroll through Instagram, no-one could have prepared me for what I saw…I still don’t understand how or why… I blocked him and unblocked him just to watch it again so I can be certain that it’s him. I’ve never seen her until that moment, she looks happy and I don’t want to take away from her moment. But it hurts I’m still watching it, I just don’t understand.

After blocking him everywhere, I finally decided to call him…The only thing he said was “How was I supposed to tell you” anything else I couldn’t hear over my crying/screaming/ cussing and throwing my phone to the end of the bed out of frustration because this man was not understanding me or feeling my pain.@ she wrote. The lady further expressed how the situation has left her broken and shattered. “I’m not okay. It’s 02:50am I’ve been crying since…my nose and eyes are swollen from all the crying. I thought I would be the one saying yes to him. Funny thing is-I hate him now but I’m happy for “her”, I don’t even know her. Who the hell was I in love with??? I’ve cried so much, I just can’t anymore. It just gets worse.” Her post has since gone viral and had many social media user sympathizing with her.

Like this: Like Loading...