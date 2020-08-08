Lady paraded for stealing cassava in Abia farm

A lady who was allegedly caught stealing cassava from a farm in Nkwedi village of Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state, has been paraded in the community. Facebook user, Endurance Kalu, who shared details of the incident wrote; “A vibrant married lady without disability was caught stealing cassava from someone farm who also struggle to cultivate the farm. She was made to carry the cassava on her head and was paraded round the village as she has to bear the heavy pain on her neck and shame of her act. Are the villagers right or wrong for such jungle justice?”
Dufil donates N4m towards Osun-Osogbo Grove development
In a 'Save Our Art, Save Our Heritage,' a campaign designed to safeguard the artistic treasures of Osun-Osogbo Grove, the management of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has donated N4 million towards the promotion of the initiative.
JUST IN: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead
Veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that he died on Thursday morning. Confirming his death, veteran actor and filmmaker, Mr. Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bell, said Ogun Majek died at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home.
I pray to have a son like you – Lady showers praises on Hushpuppi
A Nigerian lady identified as Ada Jesus has taken to Facebook to shower encomiums on popular Instagram sensation and suspected fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi. In a video shared on her Facebook page, the woman expressed her utmost desire to give birth to a child who will follow the footsteps of Hushpuppi.
