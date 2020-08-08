Lady paraded for stealing cassava in Abia farm

A lady who was allegedly caught stealing cassava from a farm in Nkwedi village of Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state, has been paraded in the community. Facebook user, Endurance Kalu, who shared details of the incident wrote; “A vibrant married lady without disability was caught stealing cassava from someone farm who also struggle to cultivate the farm. She was made to carry the cassava on her head and was paraded round the village as she has to bear the heavy pain on her neck and shame of her act. Are the villagers right or wrong for such jungle justice?”

