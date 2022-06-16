Lady pharmacists champion sanitisation of chaotic drug distribution

The Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPs) has urged regulatory bodies under the pharmaceutical space should come together and take a bold stand against the menace posed by the current chaotic drug distribution in the country. The National Chairman of the Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPs), Pharm. Mrs. Victoria Ebikemi Ukwu said that ensuring that efficacious drugs were distributed and sold to consumers of medicine in the country should be the ultimate goal to build a stable healthcare system. Ukwu who spoke during the 15 the Biennial National Conference of the ALPs tagged ‘EKO 2022’, also disclosed that the association would continue to go into partnerships that would not only benefit the pharmaceutical sector but also help to deliver quality drugs at affordable prices to the public.

The theme of the conference which held in Lagos from June 5 to 11, 2022 was ‘Pharmaceutical Value Chain For Optimal Utilisation – Where Are We? Ukwu also urged Nigerians to avoid self-medication which was dangerous to their health. In addition, she advised the public to always buy drugs from certified pharmacy outlets which would provide them with high value drugs as well as guarantee the safety of the medications. The event brought together female pharmacists from different states of the federation and captions of the pharmaceutical sector, the President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Usifoh, a former Minister of Health, a former Federal Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi, among others.

In her presentation, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JNC International Limited, Dr. Clare Omatseye who is also president, West African Private Healthcare Federation, discussed the pharmaceutical value chain and how to optimise the uses. Omatseye pointed out that Nigeria was one of the countries that could not produce enough pharmaceutical products that would meet its local domestic consumption rate. In order to cover the gap that is left by the low production of pharmaceuticals in the country, the CEO of JNC International Limited lamented that the gap resulted in an increase in the importation of pharmaceutical products into the country. About 70 per cent of the pharmaceutical products being used in the country are imported. This has turned Nigeria into a dumping ground for all sorts of drug products.

However, she noted that the COVID- 19 pandemic has opened the eye of the entire country to some of the needs which had otherwise been overlooked such as the need to start increasing the production index in the country and to ensure the value of the drugs remain the same while going down the chain from the manufacturer to the consumer. With the high cost of medical treatments, Omatseye lamented that most Nigerians subscribe to self-medication despite the fact that it has been preached against severally. These persons go to unregistered pharmacy stores considering the availability of over 10,000 unregistered patent and proprietary drug stores. Many unscrupulous people take advantage of the situation and peddle counterfeit drugs to the poor masses who have to pay out-of-pocket for what they need.

According to Omatseye, the availability of efficient and effective value chains for medicines and vaccines are very vital to the delivery of health services to all who need it despite their financial status. However, she called for the sanitisation of the present drug distribution system in Nigeria which is chaotic, porous and a serious threat to the nation’s drug security and health of all.

On her part, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) stated that drug security is defined as measures put in place to ensure that quality, safe and efficacious medicines are produced by facilities that meet the right standards and, that the integrity of such medicines are not compromised during its distribution along the supply chain from the manufacturers down to the consumers.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, spoke on how she is leading reforms to better the quality management of drugs which would in turn result in getting high value drugs to the people. Our current chain of distribution is fragmented and does not allow for proper checking before they get to the final consumer. “The result of this is that unsuspecting end users get to use drugs whose value cannot be truly measured,” she said.

