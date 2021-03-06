Arts & Entertainments

Lady receives N175k for trekking from Ikeja to Mile 12

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A young lady who took to Twitter to narrate how she trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12, after being denied transport fare by a man he had visited has gotten N175,000 as consolation from a stranger. In an earlier report, @orla_mide narrated how she trekked for over 3 hours back home after she refused to have sex with a man he has been chatting with online, on her first visit to the man’s house.

As a consolation, a random Twitter follower took to her DM to gift her, a whopping sum of N175K as a token for ‘going through such stress as a beautiful lady’. Taking to her page to share the news, she wrote: “And he DMed and consoled me with 175k. Good guys are still on Twitter 4th of March and already cashing in.”

