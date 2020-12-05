Lady rejects N190,000 job in Lagos due 3rd Mainland Bridge

A Twitter user has narrated how a lady turned down a N190,000 job offer in Lagos because she’s scared of the Third Mainland Bridge. According to the Twitter user with the handle, @lollypeezle, who narrated the story, the lady applied with hopes of getting a role in the Mainland office of the company but was disappointed as only the island office is functioning at the moment owing to the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic.

Writing further, he noted that the lady turned down the job offer on grounds that she has phobia for ‘plenty water and the Third Mainland Bridge.’ He tweeted: “Just today, a lady turned down a lucrative job on the Island.

She said she can’t take it because she’s scared of the Third Mainland Bridge. “I was dumbfounded, just Third Mainland Bridge o. 190k job that people will die for with all the paparazzi attached. I wish I could switch position. Apparently, the company is a reputable real estate company with offices on the mainland and island. “She thought she would be given the role in the Mainland office but presently, due to covid-19, the company is only functioning at the island office.”

“Madam said she can’t take the job. She’s scared of plenty water and Third Mainland Bridge. A staff even offered to be bringing her from Alapere where she stays, she didn’t accept. She said she has heard a lot about the bridge… a lot bii ti bawo? She no need job. 3mb phobia.”

Like this: Like Loading...