Lady sick after lover trafficked her to Mali for prostitution

A 21-year-old lady is presently battling for life after her lover, Emmanuel Stephen, allegedly tricked and trafficked her to Mali for prostitution.

 

According to NAPTIP’s Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Mr. Adekoye Vincent, the victim is critically ill and has not been able to access any medical service because of her status as illegal and undocumented migrant.

 

This was even as Vincent added that Stephen has been arrested for trafficking the victim to Mali for prostitution and sexual exploitation. The arrest of the suspect came barely two weeks after a notorious transborder human trafficker was arrested by the combined team of NAPTIP and other sister security agencies in Kano on their way to Libya.

 

About 12 victims were also rescued during the successful operation. Vincent explained that Stephen, living at Karimajiji, Airport Road, Abuja, has been dating the victim for two years and even promised to marry her. The  victim was an apprentice, working in a beauty store in Abuja.

 

Following his arrest, the suspect confessed that his elder sister, who is based in Mali, called him early in the year and told him that she had graduated from her “Madam” and requested for a girl to be sent to her.

 

Vincent said: “Stephen convinced his girlfriend to travel to Mali. She agreed and they were later linked up with somebody in Benin City, Edo State who later arranged the movement from Nigeria to Mali by road in April 2021.

 

According to him, his sister promised that the girl would help her to work in a beer parlour in Mali. Investigation revealed that as soon as the victim arrived Mali, she was sold to another woman for a sum of N1, 500, 000 and was subsequently forced into exploitative prostitution.”

Few weeks later, due to the rigorous sexual activities with numerous partners, the victim developed a strange sickness with other associated health challenges and presently in serious condition. The victim called her family in Nigeria and narrated her ordeal to them

