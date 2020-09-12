Arts & Entertainments

Lady stabbed to death one week after celebrating her birthday

A newly admitted student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has died after being stabbed by suspected thieves in Jos, Plateau State. Wunato Esther Chuwang, who recently gained admission to study Computer Science, was attacked on her way to a religious activity last Wednesday night by some men who tried to snatch her phone while she was on Keke Napep around Tina Junction, Angwan Rukuba, Jos Esther had earlier held an elaborate celebration of her birthday last week which numerous pictures posted on her Facebook page and friends extending their goodwill to her on Facebook. She reportedly fell off the Keke Napep and died on the spot after being stabbed by the thieves.

Friends of the deceased have published Facebook posts to mourn her while expressing shock at her sudden demise. One of her friends, Monica Wasina who shared the news of the death on Facebook wrote; “it was just last week when we celebrated with you on Facebook and now you are gone. This is sad.”

