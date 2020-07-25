Arts & Entertainments

Lady storms the road with Keke Napep she purchased with NYSC allowance

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady identified as Uwaoma Susan Joseph has been the talk of Nigerians on social media after she opened up on how she purchased a keke with money earned from her service year. The estate management graduate who recently completed the mandatory one-year service, shared photos of the keke on Facebook and revealed she gets daily earnings from the transport business.

She revealed that she saved up from the allowance given to her monthly to acquire a tricycle popularly known as keke NAPEP. Uwaoma said she was earning N19,800 from NYSC and from her Primary Place of Assignment, N20,000. She stated that she saved up the monies and realized a total of N432,000 and with this purchased the keke which she plans to use for commercial transport business while waiting for employment.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Name National Theatre after Wole Soyinka, author tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Author of popular children’s book ‘Igho Goes to Farm’ and Head of Politics at The Guardian, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou has charged President Muhammadu Buhari and his Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to name the National Theatre in Lagos after black Africa’s Nobel laureate in literature, Prof. Wole Soyinka.   He made the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Luck down

Posted on Author Gbemisola Adeoti

which song do we sing to the cacophonous sound of gbedu’s larynx tapped by viral fingers of Covid? with ancient skins out of sorts dancing feet out of genre broken cords robbed of chorus broken legs blocked from rhythm we beckon the world to a feast – endless wonders of an errant era that turns […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tragedy as Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia, passes away

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia has passed away. The movie star’s death was announced by his colleague, Kunle Afod via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He wrote: “So sad to hear this…RIP. Yusuf Satia is gone…Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted. Continue to […]

