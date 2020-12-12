Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her

A woman has sued her boyfriend for wasting her time and not marrying her even after being together for eight years. Twenty-six-year-old Gertrude Ngoma told a Zambian court she had gotten tired of waiting to get married to Herbert Salaliki, 28, who promised to wed her. According to local news platform, Mwebantu, Ngoma was still living with her parents despite having a child with Herbert who was staying on his own. The boyfriend is reported to have handled the dowry payment but still had not wedded his baby mama. Ngoma revealed she was tired of waiting and opted to sue his lover for not being serious about their future. “He has never been serious, that is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future,” she said.

Ngoma said she doubted Hebert’s loyalty after discovering he was testing another woman who she believes has something going on with her boyfriend. In his defence, Hebert said he was not in the right financial position to afford a wedding and also blamed Ngoma for not giving him the needed attention. The judge presiding the case advised both that reconciliation was the best way to go as there was no evidence of any marriage yet.

