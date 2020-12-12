News

Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A woman has sued her boyfriend for wasting her time and not marrying her even after being together for eight years. Twenty-six-year-old Gertrude Ngoma told a Zambian court she had gotten tired of waiting to get married to Herbert Salaliki, 28, who promised to wed her. According to local news platform, Mwebantu, Ngoma was still living with her parents despite having a child with Herbert who was staying on his own. The boyfriend is reported to have handled the dowry payment but still had not wedded his baby mama. Ngoma revealed she was tired of waiting and opted to sue his lover for not being serious about their future. “He has never been serious, that is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future,” she said.

Ngoma said she doubted Hebert’s loyalty after discovering he was testing another woman who she believes has something going on with her boyfriend. In his defence, Hebert said he was not in the right financial position to afford a wedding and also blamed Ngoma for not giving him the needed attention. The judge presiding the case advised both that reconciliation was the best way to go as there was no evidence of any marriage yet.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, 13 others receive N1.6bn World Bank grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday said Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and13 other states have so far received N100 million grant each from the World Bank to ease impact of COVID- 19 lockdown. Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who briefed State House correspondents after virtual NEC meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, said that […]
News

#EndSARS protests: US shuts embassy in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has shut its embassy in Lagos following the crisis that has erupted in the state as a result of the #EndSARS protests. US nationals in Nigeria have also been urged to keep a low profile as a result of the violence that has rocked the nationwide demonstrations. The US mission said […]
News

Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: