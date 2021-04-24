Lady throws a lavish party to celebrate divorce with her female gang of friends

Nigerian doctor and life coach, Ikea Bello sets Instagram on fire as she lavishly holds a divorce party as she celebrates her divorce with her female gang of friends. Ikea took to her Instagram page to upload pictures of her and her friends dancing and jubilating at her divorce party as they celebrated her divorce from her ex-husband.

The theme of the freedom party was tagged; “Dr. Ikea Bello’s divorce party. I do. I did. I’m done”. In the video, the female friends numbering about 10 were seen in an oxblood Aso Ebi outfit while the celebrant was seen dancing to the music in the background. Captioning these photos and videos, she wrote; “About last weekend. My divorce/ freedom party was lit.”

Like this: Like Loading...