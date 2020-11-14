Lady trolled for 5ft 10 inches long hair she hasn’t cut for 15 years

A woman who calls herself ‘Japan’s Rapunzel’ has been subjected to internet trolling after she revealed that she spent the last 15 years growing out her jaw-dropping locks. Dancer and model Rin Kambe from Tokyo noted in a Facebook post shared on Thursday that she was never permitted to have long hair as a child because she was on the girl’s football team and had to keep it short. But when Rin turned 20-yearsold, she decided to grow her hair out as a “weapon of expression”.

She hasn’t had a haircut since and her hair now brushes across the floor. Her tresses are an incredible 5ft 10inches long, which is four-inches longer than her height of 5ft 6inches. Rin captioned a picture of her long hair; “I grew up with strict parents and when I was a kid, I was on the girls’ soccer team and always had a short cut because of this.

I grew my hair when I started dancing seriously at around twenty and my hair is now floor length. I began to grow my hair because I wanted to shine in my own way. It felt like my hair was a weapon of expression. It grew naturally and healthily and is a thing of beauty.” Rin says she gets a lot of positive reactions from strangers but some people are more critical of her long locks.

However, she refuses to let their words hold her back. The dancer said: “I get a lot of reactions to my hair. There are men in the world whoappreciateitandtherearealsopeople who think that I am a monster.” She added: “I can’t change my clothes or do anything unless I put my hair up. I change my outfits several times a day so it’s easier for me to tie it up.” Indian teenager Nilanshi Patel holds the record of having the longest human hair ever with her 6ft and 2inches long hair.

