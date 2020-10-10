Lady trolls husband with another woman in hotel

A Nigerian man named Felix has been trending on Facebook after his wife called him out on a public group chat.

His wife sent a message to the admin of a Facebook group to disgrace her husband whose name is Felix Ogiri and drives a Range Rover. She explained that her husband, Felix claimed he was travelling to Delta State but she has been seeing him around town and knows the hotel where he’s lodged with another woman.

She added that their children are at home and can’t go to school because they are owing school fees, yet he’s lodging with a woman in a hotel.

She said she shared the message in the group because her husband is a member and she wants him to see it. She then disclosed that she’s leaving him and told him where to find his key when he returns.

Like this: Like Loading...