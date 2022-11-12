Lady who jumped into lagoon identified as DSS staff

The woman, identify Adedokun who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, a staff of the Department of State Services (DSS). Adedokun was said to be an unarmed combat instructor. It was also said that she recently got engaged. Meanwhile the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement on Thursday said the driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car and jumping into the lagoon.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a fresh confirmation on Friday, claimed that the search and rescue team was still on the water trying to locate the body. Adedokun, who is in her late 30s, was also said to have received a letter of cDoimrecmtoern Gdeantieornal forfo DmS Sth aes tohpee braetsitv-ue nianr mheerd s ceot,m fbewat moTnhthe sv aicgtoim.

’s fiancé was aplossoe rde ptoo rhteerd at of ehwav we eperkosago. She had alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon Thursday afternoon. The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...