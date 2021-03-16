Laerryblue Media CEO, Olanrewaju Mayowa, takes languages to another level

Business

Digitalization has brought down the narrative of jobs to working from home and money making ventures. One of those who practice the ventures of digitalization is a young man who sees the positivity in collective efforts.
Alaka Olanrewaju Mayowa, known as Laerryblue, hails from Osun State, Ife Central, was born and bred in Ibadan.
He had his educational experience dating from his primary level at Victory School, Wakajaye, Wofun Ibadan.
While he had his secondary school, at Adesina College, Akobo Ibadan.
He elevated the barn of education by bagging a Bachelor of Arts degree in German. He attended universities like; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, IIK Berlin, Germany and Goethe Institute.
The multifaceted polyglot is renowned from his accentuated lingual features.
As a language instructor, translator, and interpreter, Alaka Olanrewaju Mayowa is well conversant and sound with the  following languages; German, French, Portuguese, Yoruba and English.
These multifaceted aspects of languages, makes him special in a striking way, as his demeanor is worth emulating.
As a determined person, Alaka Olanrewaju Mayowa, has worked with several Nigerian entertainment and corporate brands as a Brand Manager, Marketing and Brand Communication Expert and a Talent Manager.
He has executively created a conducive work space by leveraging on the new media which has helped paved way for a lucrative career.
As a digital media expert, he has strategically upheld the motto of being uniquely identified in a creative digital space, by utilizing available opportunities in order to promote a well deserving outcome.
He further states the essence of being skilled and digital savvy as a new route to attaining set goals in a competitive market.

