Lafarge Africa emphasises commitment to safer environment

Lafarge Africa Plc has restated further commitment to ensuring safer environment in its business operations. The company stated this at its new driving institute at Ashaka Plant in Gombe state, North East Nigeria, as part of its commitment to conducting business in a safe and healthy manner for all stakeholders. The North East Lafarge Driving Institute, which is the third of its kind owned by the company in Nigeria, is designed to provide industry- leading training programmes tailored to the requirements of Nigerian heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The Director, Supply Chain, Lolu Alade- Akinyemi, said: “at Lafarge Africa, we have a robust vision and well-defined road map to ensure the safety of the drivers and external parties involved in our logistics operations. “The road map, which was developed in 2015, undergoes continuous improvement in alignment with our road safety focus and key strategic intents to deliver on our ambition, zero injuries and zero fatalities in our operations.” Speaking at the launch event, the Managing Director of Ashaka Cement, Ibrahim Aminu, revealed that the new driving institute underscores the company’s commitment to achieving the ultimate safety mission of zero harm in its operations.

According to him, “today’s event is remarkable. It underscores our commitment to conduct our business with zero harm to people and create a healthy and safe environment for our employees, contractors, communities, and customers, while building progress for the planet. “Heavy goods vehicles are enablers of the supply chain industry, and in Nigeria alone, HGVs are responsible for 90 per cent of Nigeria’s freight volume by weight result, the new driving institute will instill and ensure a safety culture in our HGV drivers and other third parties involved in our supply chain.”

The country head of Logistics, Osaze Aghatise, remarked: “Lafarge Africa launched its first driving institute in 2017 in Calabar, Cross River State, followed by the South West Driving Institute in Ewekoro, Ogun State, earlier this year. Since then, over 1000 drivers have been trained by the institute and have been absorbed as a key part of the logistics value chain to ensure adequate and timely delivery of products to its customers in a safe, efficient, and timely manner.” A representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Suleiman Ishaku, said: “it is important for motorists to avoid reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, high speeds, and other driving regulations.” He also commended Lafarge Africa for taking the initiative to establish the driving institute to instill professional driving skills in the private and public sectors.

 

