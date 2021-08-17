Lafarge Africa lauded for promoting gender equality

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have applauded Lafarge Africa Plc for emerging as one of the five top-performing companies blurring the gap in gender roles and encouraging equality and diversity within its ranks.

The recognition of Lafarge Africa comes on the heels of the recent IFC Gender Equality study, conducted in partnership with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to assess gender gaps at 30 leading companies listed on NGX.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the Nigeria2Equal (N2E) Peer Learning Platform and Gender Gap Assessment Report recently, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “As the first multi-stakeholder country project focused on reducing gender gaps in Nigeria’s private sector companies, Nigeria2Equal is unique in its design to ensure a quantitative approach to improving gender equality amongst the participating companies through careful research.

In addition, the program’s approach to celebrating industry best practices and promoting the application of gendersmart solutions at the firm and sector level is best in class and will be celebrated for years to come.”

Lafarge Africa’s Country Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, represented by Communications, Public Affairs & Sustainable Development Director, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, spoke on the Business Case for Achieving Gender Parity in Nigeria: From the CEO’s Perspective.

