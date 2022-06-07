Business

Lafarge Africa rewards customers for top performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners, Lafarge Africa Plc., has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2021. The Customer Awards ceremony, which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, was an opportunity for the company to appreciate its customers who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the four regions of the country. Speaking at the event, Mr Khaled El Dokani, Country CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc., appreciated the dealers for their immense contribution to the growth and success of the company in the previous year. “Last year was remarkable for our dear company, sales increased significantly as market demand remains strong with about 90 per cent of cement sold and utilized by individual home builders, with some growth in infrastructure projects. This feat would not have been possible without the efforts of you valued men and women here seated. “We will continue to support and stand with you in every way. We ask that you work together with us as committed partners while counting on your support to achieve our desire for customer alignment, market expansion and the synergy of our processes for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” he stressed. The star prize for the National Volume Champion was a 2022 Lexus LX570, while the first and second runners-up received a Toyota Land Cruiser each. Also, the Regional Champions across the four regions of the country were presented with Hyundai Santa-Fe cars.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IST harps on adequate training for lawyers

Posted on Author By Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

A cting Chairman, Investments & Security Tribunal (IST), Hon. Jude I. Udunni, has harped on adequate  training and sensitisation for lawyers and litigants handling  cases at investment tribunal.     He said  lack of knowledge on the nature of IST  made some lawyers  lose cases at IST. Udunni stated this  recently in Abuja during a […]
Business

Aside trading cryptocurrency, I can be a fantastic relationship coach – NFT Heros boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Founder and CEO of NFT Heros Limited, Fidelis Junior Iruedo, has stated that his interest in becoming a relationship expert is part of discovering and using his multidimensional potentials. The young entrepreneur whose NFT Heros company is a market place for tokens and cryptocurrency, explained that he has considered the number of interventions he […]
Business

Lender reaffirms commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all its interactions through its Customer Experience Transformation Programme. Head, Customer Experience, Olubunmi Otuniga, gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, holding between October 5 and 9. According to her, “this is another moment to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica