Lafarge ahead in PWR NGX top 20 gender diversity scorecard

Lafarge Africa Plc has been recognised for its outstanding performance in gender inclusion and diversity within its ranks.

The company has a 45.5 per cent of the seats available at the board table being occupied by women, a significant jump from 40 per cent in 2020.

The 2021 edition of the PWR NGX Top 20 gender diversity scorecard measures the level of female representation on the boards of the top 20 capitalised companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

PWR Advisory is a leadership, diversity and inclusion advisory and advocacy firm operating across Africa, that assists corporate organisations maximize the benefits of diversity and inclusion to increase performance and profitability by providing the platform for career women to develop leadership capacity and raise their visibility and representation in the marketplace.

