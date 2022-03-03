Business

Lafarge declares N51bn profit in 2021

Lafarge Africa Plc has posted a profit after tax of N51.003 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, in contrast to N30.842 billion reported in 2020, accounting for a growth of 65 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N62.254 billion from N37.572 billion in 2020, representing an increase of 65.69 per cent. Revenue was up by 27 per cent to N293.086 billion from N230.572 billion in 2020. At the 345th meeting of the Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa held on October 27, 2021, a resolution on interim gross dividend of 100k was proposed, deliberated upon and duly passed on every ordinary share in issue amounting to N16.107 billion payable from the pioneer profits.

The Board of Directors is also proposing additional gross dividend of 100k, amounting to N16,107,795,721.00, bringing the total to 200k (2020: 100K) on every ordinary share in issue, amounting to a total gross dividend of N32.215 billion for 2021 (2020: N16.107 billion).

The additional dividend proposed, if approved by shareholders, is payable from the pioneer profits and is not subject to deduction of withholding tax. The proposed dividend is subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General meeting. Khaled El Dokani CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: “Our 2021 performance showed significant improvement, with net sales of +27.1 per cent, recurring EBIT of +42.6 per cent and net income of +65.4 per cent, compared to FY 2020 results. We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on sustainability; our use of affordable clean energy and agro-ecology footprint are in accordance with our net zero pledge journey. “Good demand momentum expected in 2022, we will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs. We will consolidate our efforts on sustainability,” Dokani added.

 

Our Reporters

