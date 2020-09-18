Lafarge: Improved operation’ll boost shareholders’ value

Lafarge Africa Plc, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, has said that its improved operating efficiency will enhance the shareholders return on investment and buoy positive outlook for the company. The Country Chief Executive Officer, Mr.Khaled El Dokani, stated this yesterday while presenting the company’s Facts Behind the Figures on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to the investing public and also participated in a digital closing gong ceremony. The company during the session showcased the positive turn-around in the company’s Q2’20 and H1’20 performance.

El Dokani remarked: “The proactive measures we have put in place as a business have been instrumental to the positive results we have seen. The health and safety of employees, communities and other stakeholders remain at the heart of our operations especially at this time with the COVID-19.

“Our route-to-market strategy has proven to be effective, particularly, our expanded distribution network which proved very valuable during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. We have steadily expanded our retail footprint in our core markets.

The recent re-launch of our Supaset brand has continued to gain traction with our customers, especially with the block makers” The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema, said the Nigerian Stock Exchange recognised efforts made by the Board and Management of Lafarge Africa Plc towards achieving business continuity by improving operations and restoring investor confidence in the company. “Indeed, the growth recorded in the company’s 2020 Half-Year financial performance shows the strategic resolve and dedication of the board and management of this esteemed company.

