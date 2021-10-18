Business

Lafarge launches club for customers

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the launch of its ‘Diamond Club’, an exclusive club created to reward and recognise its trade partners who have consistently delivered big volumes of the company’s products to customers and endusers.

 

The launch of the Lafarge Africa Diamond Club coincided with the 2021 Customer Service Week with the theme: “The Power of Service,” held in Lagos. The Lafarge Africa Diamond Club is exclusive to customers and trade partners designed and structured with tools and benefits that will boost customers’ efficiency.

 

In his remarks, the Chairman of Lafarge Africa, Prince Adebode Adefioye, restated the company’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable building solutions.

 

“Lafarge Africa is committed to innovative and sustainable building solutions. Innovation and sustainability being at the heart of what we do drives our commitment to our stakeholders and our customers who are our partners,” he said.

 

Lafarge’s CEO, Khaled El Dokani, during the event, remarked: “The Diamond Club which we are launching today is our way of showing our apprevious  preciation whilst deepening the partnership that has enabled us to reach and serve our customers with great efficiency.

 

“For us at Lafarge Africa, our commitment goes beyond the numbers and making a profit. Our commitment to our stakeholders is to deliver our products and services in a manner that builds progress for people and the planet. To achieve this commitment, we need the right partners by our side. You have been with us through this journey.”

 

Lafarge also formally unveiled the lead retail app ‘Navendor,’ which enables customers to order the company’s products and services from the comfort of their homes and monitor the progress of the delivery by tracking the trucks assigned to handle their orders.

 

The app also empowers Lafarge customers to send reviews of their experience of the delivery service and file complaints to the customer service of the company.

 

The Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa, Plc, Gbenga Onimowo, stated that the launch of the Diamond Club was a major milestone in the journey the company began six years ago to greatly optimise market routes and create a suite of innovative products and services for its esteemed customers.

 

“The Diamond Club reflects our value for the customer and we as a company are committed to delivering innovative and sustainable building solutions. This club is an innovative way of working with our

