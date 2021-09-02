Lafarge presents 2020 sustainability report

Lafarge Africa Plc presented its 2020 Sustainability Report to investors and the general public at the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX). The report, an annual account of how Lafarge, member of Holcim, the world’s leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, is building progress for people and the planet in its Nigeria operations while also delivering profit to its shareholders. According to a statement from the company, Lafarge’s approach to sustainability is guided by four pillars – Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, Environment and Community – with the respective objectives of reduction of CO2 emissions, increased re-use of water derived resources, reduction of freshwater withdrawal and creation of shared value. Lafarge, in 2020, reutilised 71,029 tonnes of waste; freshwater withdrawal was 201L/tonne and 228L/M3 respectively for cement and ready mix. Lafarge has also played a leading role in recycling waste in Nigeria through its partnership with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA). In line with Lafarge quarry rehabilitation plan, 933 hectares have been rehabilitated, thus achieving 100 per cent of its rehabilitation target in 2020. The company, in 2020, replaced 9.6 per cent of its energy consumption with renewable sources of energy. It also reduced carbon dioxide by planting over 7000 tree seedlings. Lafarge’s commitment to environmental stewardship has rendered immediate benefits to communities. Over 3000 jobs were created through the partnership with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA); Lafarge collects waste such as tyres, plastic bottles, polyethylene and others, which it uses to generate energy at its plants.
