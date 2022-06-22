Business

Lafarge set for Concrete Ideas Series

Lafarge Africa Plc., a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions is set to hold its public policy thoughtleadership series, Concrete Ideas 5.0, which is scheduled to take place at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on June 28, 2022. According to a press release, now in its fifth year, Lafarge’s Concrete Ideas series have become not only a highprofile platform for the discussion of construction and real estate sector policies, but also deliberations on broader public policy problems.

The Concrete Ideas platform embodies Lafarge Africa’s thought leadership interventions and has become a catalyst for the attainment of sustainable change, continuous improvement and commercial success within the sector. Since its launch in October 2020, the sessions have been attended by leaders of several professional bodies in the construction sector as well as senior government officials. According to Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Head, Corporate Communications, Lafarge Africa Plc, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to chair the fifth edition and lead other renowned experts both in the public and private sectors of the construction industry in the discussion to proffer far-reaching solutions and recommendations at the event. Frank-Durugbor added that the fifth edition will allow key stakeholders and participants to share their voices and learn from a broad spectrum of speakers in the Nigerian built and construction landscape.

“The fifth edition with the theme: ‘Building Up Safely: Government – Industry Collaborations,’ gives us a unique opportunity to take a vibrant and enticing look at how high-rise buildings could be a solution to the problem of scarcity and high cost of accommodation in urban centres in Nigeria.

“We believe this could be a spur of investment in the construction and real estate sector of our economy and we are looking forward to another engaging, informative and robust session from key speakers and participants at the event.” Other renowned experts invited to participate at the event include Dr. Idris Salako, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development; Monsurat Aramide Adeoye , an engineer and Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure; Kehinde Osinaike, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA); Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA); Mrs Olajumoke Akinwunmi, Acting Chairman, Purple; Saadiya Aliyu, MD/CEO, Urban Shelter Limited and Femi Yusuff, Head, Mortar, Innovation & New Product Development, Lafarge Africa Plc.

 

