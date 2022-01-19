Business

Lafarge supports over 130 schools on project devt

Posted on

Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to host communities in Cross Rivers State with the inauguration of several development projects to mark its annual community day celebration. Speaking at the 2021 community day and stakeholder engagement event, the Production Manager of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mfamosing Plant, Cross River State, Mrs. Idara Uyok, said the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge, its host communities and the Cross-River state government.

Uyok remarked: “This initiative is to further demonstrate our commitment to supporting community development in line with our sustainability strategy, one of which focuses on people and our communities.” She stated that the forum did not only provide an opportunity for Lafarge to interact with its various stakeholders but also to share its CSR scorecard for 2021 and other footprints within the communities.

“As an organisation, our commitment with our host communities goes beyond our activity today. We are focused on sustainable initiatives that will leave an enduring footprint within the communities, impacting generations in a sustainable manner. “In the year 2021, as part of our CSR footprint in the community, we supported over 130 secondary and tertiary students to stay in school through our annual educational support programme, donated school desks across communities, recruited NYSC volunteers for teaching support in our host communities, donated school materials for pupils in our host communities’ primary schools,” she further stated.

 

