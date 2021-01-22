Lafarge to divest 35% shareholding in Continental Blue

Lafarge Africa Plc yesterday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange ( NSE) of its decision to divest its 35 per cent shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited. The notice signed by Adewunmi Alode (Mrs.), General Counsel & Company Secretary, Lafarge Africa Plc, noted that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc.The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) recently presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificates to Lafarge Africa Plc. According to a statement from the company, the presentation comes after products from the company’s Mfamosing Plant satisfactorily met confirmatory and standardization requirements set by SON.

The Mfamosing plant is a modern production facility sited in Cross River State with an annual cement production capacity of 5MMT. Established in 2002 as United Cement Company Nigeria (UNICEM) Limited, the plant’s product portfolio has been expanded to offer customers two cement products catering for general purpose and specialised applications. The presentation of the MANCAP certifications further demonstrates Lafarge Africa Plc’s commitment to ensuring quality assurance and compliance with the relevant product standards, within the regulatory framework of the government.

