Laffmattazz: Gbenga Adeyinka set to drag top entertainer to Abeokuta

Ace standup comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka de 1st, has concluded plans to light up the city of Abeokuta on Independence Day, October 1, with a star-studded edition of his popular Laffmattazz comedy and music show. The Independence Day show, which will hold at the Marquee Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, will witness performances from Reekado Banks, 9ice, Woli Arole, Klint D Drunk, Omobaba, Gandoki, Princess, Lepacious Bose and Bash. Others include Dr Smile, Peteru, Damola, Koye Comedian, Honey Tongue, Short Family, General Olaks, Baba Alariya, Remote, Benny Lee, Ere Asalatu and Isbaeu Barbie, while there will be guest appearance by Nollywood stars like Yomi Fash-Lanso, Mr Latin and Sotayo Gaga.

Laffmattazz is a leading upscale comedy event that continues to gather great momentum and win the hearts of new fans. For more than a decade, the show has been serenading Southwest states of the country. Since inception, Laffmattazz has been a platform where promising comedians are discovered and nurtured to stardom, a feat Adeyinka described as “dream come true.”

He said: “My dream at the onset was to build a platform for Comedians in the Southwest to ride on to excellence. We have achieved a whole lot to that and we are looking at other regions but sponsorship is key to vision actualization. As far as Southwest is concerned, we have been able to actualize what we have on our front burners.”

