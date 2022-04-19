Metro & Crime

Lafia residents express fear over impending flood

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA Comment(0)

Residents of Lafia, the Nasarswa state capital, have expressed fear over the impending flood that may befall the city if urgent steps are not taken to remedy the situation.

 

A visit to some parts of Lafia  metropolis yesterday showed that areas such as Angwan Nungu, Bukan Sidi, Tudun Gwandara and Kwanka were severely hit by running water from drainages in the areas. A resident of Angwan Nungu, Malam Abdul, lamented the impending danger ahead of heavy rains in months to come.

 

He said “if we start experiencing floods in these early days of rain, then there is looming danger ahead in coming months. “Just take a look at the volume of water that has overflowed this drainage here to show that there is imminent flooding ahead. We are worried” Another resident along Emba Street, Angwan Nungu, Abba Maikasuwa observed that the partial flooding of some places was an indication that there was imminent flooding.

 

“This is just the second heavy rain since the beginning of rainfall and you can imagine the volume of water overflowing the drainages. “We are living in fear unless something is urgently done to mitigate the flood. If not, we are in for it”, he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

