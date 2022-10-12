LAFTAISM: Maiden edition of Baba Sala Festival holds Saturday

The maiden edition of an annual festival in honour of the late theatre icon, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, is set to hold at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, this Saturday. Tagged: LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival, an annual show of comedy and pure entertainment which the late Doyen of comedy was known for, the fiesta comes barely few years after the demise of the great icon, and a call to immortalize him came calling which made all and sundry to come together to build a formidable team that came up with the idea to float an annual festival in honour of the late Baba Sala. According to one of Baba Sala’s sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, also known as Boisala, who is the initiator of this festival, Baba Sala is already a household name in the makebelieve world, especially among the older people and the youths who have spent close to five decades on earth.

“A call to immortalize him with an annual programme came up by the demand of the people and this birthed ‘LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival’, an annual show of comedy and pure entertainment which the late Doyen of comedy was known for. Activities lined up for the festival include, stand-up comedy, comedy skits, dance, music, poetry, and a command performance of one of Baba Sala’s classic comedy play titled MBA JE ADAM (If I were Adam), which will be the grand finale for the evening.

There is going to be a symposium opening the Festival which will have Prof. Tunji Azeez of the Theatre Arts and Music Department, Lagos State University (LASU), and veteran actor, film producer and Brand Ambassador, Yemi Solade as the Guest Speakers on the topic “Effect of Comedy in the Face of a Challenged Society.” Speaking on the upcoming event, Nollywood actress and administrator, and host of ‘African Kitchen’, Bukky Ogunnote, who chaired the event planning committee said, everything has been put in place to make ‘LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival’ eventful.

“It is an open secret that Baba Sala unveiled comedy to so many of the people that are practicing the act till date. The late artiste was one of the originators of a great platform that paved way for so many now. During his time, he did his comedy with selflessness just to make people happy unlike now when many are into acting because of material things.

“It is a welcomed development. When the idea to immortalise the great icon was brought up and we quickly keyed to it because this will stand as an avenue to bring out originality out of the upcoming artistes and comedians. We shall ride on the legacy of Baba Sala to produce best artiste annually,” Ogunnote said. She also said that it is expected that new comedy acts discovered will be rewarded. “Therefore endorsement, sponsorship and partnership is welcomed from all good brands ready to associate with a tourist attracting annual festival,” she added.

