Arts & Entertainments

LAFTAISM: Maiden edition of Baba Sala Festival holds Saturday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The maiden edition of an annual festival in honour of the late theatre icon, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, is set to hold at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, this Saturday. Tagged: LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival, an annual show of comedy and pure entertainment which the late Doyen of comedy was known for, the fiesta comes barely few years after the demise of the great icon, and a call to immortalize him came calling which made all and sundry to come together to build a formidable team that came up with the idea to float an annual festival in honour of the late Baba Sala. According to one of Baba Sala’s sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, also known as Boisala, who is the initiator of this festival, Baba Sala is already a household name in the makebelieve world, especially among the older people and the youths who have spent close to five decades on earth.

“A call to immortalize him with an annual programme came up by the demand of the people and this birthed ‘LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival’, an annual show of comedy and pure entertainment which the late Doyen of comedy was known for. Activities lined up for the festival include, stand-up comedy, comedy skits, dance, music, poetry, and a command performance of one of Baba Sala’s classic comedy play titled MBA JE ADAM (If I were Adam), which will be the grand finale for the evening.

There is going to be a symposium opening the Festival which will have Prof. Tunji Azeez of the Theatre Arts and Music Department, Lagos State University (LASU), and veteran actor, film producer and Brand Ambassador, Yemi Solade as the Guest Speakers on the topic “Effect of Comedy in the Face of a Challenged Society.” Speaking on the upcoming event, Nollywood actress and administrator, and host of ‘African Kitchen’, Bukky Ogunnote, who chaired the event planning committee said, everything has been put in place to make ‘LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival’ eventful.

“It is an open secret that Baba Sala unveiled comedy to so many of the people that are practicing the act till date. The late artiste was one of the originators of a great platform that paved way for so many now. During his time, he did his comedy with selflessness just to make people happy unlike now when many are into acting because of material things.

“It is a welcomed development. When the idea to immortalise the great icon was brought up and we quickly keyed to it because this will stand as an avenue to bring out originality out of the upcoming artistes and comedians. We shall ride on the legacy of Baba Sala to produce best artiste annually,” Ogunnote said. She also said that it is expected that new comedy acts discovered will be rewarded. “Therefore endorsement, sponsorship and partnership is welcomed from all good brands ready to associate with a tourist attracting annual festival,” she added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Feast of performances as Bariga Festival starts

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

With array of notable theatre companies ready to thrill the audience with breathtaking performances, the stage is set for this year’s edition of Bariga Open Arts Festival (BOAT). Organised by Bariga Artistes Forum (BAF), the three-day festival, which will feature series of performances, cultural display screenings, health awareness programmes among others, will open on Friday […]
Arts & Entertainments

We did not elect you to sit in office, Jigan calls out Ogun gov

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actor and content creator, Abimbola Kazeem better known as Jigan Babaoja, has called out the Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, over the incessant robbery cases on the Kara Long Bridge, Ojodu Berger, noting that his administration has kept mum on security issues compared to other states that have tightened their security belt […]
Arts & Entertainments

Soundtracks: How Nigerian artistes lyrically eulogise #EndSARS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the thick of the September- October 2020 #EndSARS protests, Saturday Telegraph wrote a report about the various Nigerian songs that were co-opted as unofficial anthems across many protest grounds in the country. A year after the shooting of October 20 many Nigerian artistes have over time continued to document the travails of those moments […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica