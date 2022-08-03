News

LAGFERRY acquires new engines

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of the moves to enhance water transportation and decongest road traffic, the Lagos State Ferry Service has acquired new engines to boost its efficiency. Speaking while receiving the new engines, the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi- Balogun, expressed satisfaction and confidence that the acquisition will ensure optimal performance of boats and provide passengers with comfort, safety and commuting satisfaction.

He said: “We want to commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu for his passionate commitment and consistent massive investment in water transportation as a viable alternative to decongest road traffic and, most importantly, to bring to fruition, the functional Multi-Modal transportation system as envisaged in the iconic Strategic Transportation Master Plan of the Lagos Development Blueprint”.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to safety on the waterways, through strengthened enforcement of rules and regulations, Ladi-Balogun called on more private investors to tap into the wide possibilities in the Blue Ocean Economy for steady returns. He further gave an assurance that quality Marine Transport Infrastructure would be constructed and upgraded, just as stricter enforcement of regulations and control of boat operations will be maintained by the state to conform with international standards. “This government, through LAGFERRY, is showing the types of boats needed on its waterways and also emphasising the need for boat operators to ensure adequate training of crews and regular maintenance of boats,” he added. Assuring that government will continuously seek to encourage and create a conducive atmosphere for private sector participation by constantly opening up new routes, dredging the waterways and constructing new terminals/jetties, the Managing Director urged the Lagos commuters to embrace the waterways, being the safest, fastest, environmentally-friendly and viable alternative to decongest road traffic.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: SAN faults Clarke’s call for military takeover

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Biodun Layonu, has faulted a call by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) on President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the government to the military temporarily in order to solve the security and economic problems facing the country. Clarke had, while speaking on a TV programme, suggested that the military […]
News Top Stories

MPC: Stress tests show banks’ resilient to COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

CBN: 22 lenders to restructure 35,639 loans NDIC: Why we couldn’t save Fortis Bank Stress tests on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country indicate that the industry is resilient and will survive the effects of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic as well as oil price volatility, a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s […]
News

Agency holds public hearing on Peju Ugboma’s death

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission will today hold a public hearing in furtherance of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a chef, Mrs. Peju Ugboma, after a surgery at a private hospital in Lagos. A statement signed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, indicated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica