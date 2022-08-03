LAGFERRY acquires new engines

As part of the moves to enhance water transportation and decongest road traffic, the Lagos State Ferry Service has acquired new engines to boost its efficiency. Speaking while receiving the new engines, the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi- Balogun, expressed satisfaction and confidence that the acquisition will ensure optimal performance of boats and provide passengers with comfort, safety and commuting satisfaction.

He said: “We want to commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu for his passionate commitment and consistent massive investment in water transportation as a viable alternative to decongest road traffic and, most importantly, to bring to fruition, the functional Multi-Modal transportation system as envisaged in the iconic Strategic Transportation Master Plan of the Lagos Development Blueprint”.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to safety on the waterways, through strengthened enforcement of rules and regulations, Ladi-Balogun called on more private investors to tap into the wide possibilities in the Blue Ocean Economy for steady returns. He further gave an assurance that quality Marine Transport Infrastructure would be constructed and upgraded, just as stricter enforcement of regulations and control of boat operations will be maintained by the state to conform with international standards. “This government, through LAGFERRY, is showing the types of boats needed on its waterways and also emphasising the need for boat operators to ensure adequate training of crews and regular maintenance of boats,” he added. Assuring that government will continuously seek to encourage and create a conducive atmosphere for private sector participation by constantly opening up new routes, dredging the waterways and constructing new terminals/jetties, the Managing Director urged the Lagos commuters to embrace the waterways, being the safest, fastest, environmentally-friendly and viable alternative to decongest road traffic.

