Lagos: 17 policemen dismissed for murder, misconduct

Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had dismissed 17 policemen for various criminal and disciplinary offences, including murder, committed between October 2019 and October 2020. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the move was to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State. Adejobi added that the Police Command tried 81 personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conduct and excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

He said: “The command has dismissed and prosecuted seven, while 10 personnel were dismissed. In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded N10 major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence. “The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 inspectors, 29 sergeants and seven corporals. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for necessary action and punishments.”

The PPRO added that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State. He said: “The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints and allegations levelled against them.” Adejobi said that according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, punishments were awarded according to the magnitude of offences committed by police personnel.

The state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, said it was necessary to inform members of the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its workforce, in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire Police Force condone indiscipline and crimes. Odumosu reiterated that police personnel were held accountable for their actions and inactions.

He therefore appealed to the general public to report any misconduct of police personnel to appropriate authorities as such would be treated accordingly and justice would be done. The police chief also charged officers and men of the command to be thorough and professional in their dayto- day activities. He also assured the public of reform and better standards in the police as being championed by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu

