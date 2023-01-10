Lagos: 2 feared dead, police injured in Yoruba Nation agitators, police face-off

Two persons are feared dead in a clash involving Yoruba Nation agitators and the police at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State. The agitators were said to have gathered for a rally yesterday morning to press for self-determination for Oduduwa Republic, but the police came to prevent them from staging the rally, which led to a clash.

Eye witnesses at the scene who spoke with our correspondent said the victims and other members of the Yoruba Nation agitators for the Oduduwa Republic were at the Freedom Park to protest when policemen tried to disperse them and allegedly shot two of them dead in the process.

Two police officers were also said to have been shot by the miscreants and they are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital where they were rushed to for medical attention.

A driver who simply gave his name as Adebayo said he was close to the Freedom Park when the clash began, but within a twinkle of eye two of the agitators were shot dead and a policeman was also shot and others injured in the process and the area became charged.

Adebayo said that the van that brought the policemen to the scene and one other vehicle were set ablaze by the agitators. One of the protesters, who simply identified himself as Saoty Igboho, was seen in a viral video shouting and pointing to the victim allegedly killed by the police bullet lying on the road and the police van burning. Immediately everywhere suddenly became rowdy as passers-by scampered for safety and drivers abandoned their vehicles on the road for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

Adebayo said, “Drivers and other road users fled to safer areas after abandoning their vehicles at the riot scene, few minutes later policemen from Rapid Response Squad and a team of policemen from other divisions were mobilised to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the area. “If not for the quick intervention from the police and soldiers who rushed to the scene the area would have degenerated to serious theatre of war as the agitators where fully armed with pump action guns, but normalcy has since returned to the area as business continue.”

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Nation leader of the group in a statement accused the police of killing their members who were on a peaceful rally at Ojota without fighting them. A Leader of the secessionist group, Prof. Banji Akintoye alleged that two young men were killed by security operatives even though they were exercising their right against some repressive develop-ments in Nigeria. Akintoye stated that Nigerian officials are breaking the law as people have the right to self-determination.

It was gathered that some of the agitators were arrested by the police and they were dragged into their Black Maria vehicle. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has warned that any person or group of persons found disturbing the peace of the state, under whatever guise, will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said the warning has become imperative following the unprovoked and wanton armed attack on police officers who dutifully dispersed an unlawful gathering in the early hours of yesterday at the Ojota area of the state.

He noted that while the Command is not averse to peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of the human persons.

However, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has denied that members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), were involved in the crisis that erupted in Ojota, Lagos, yesterday. While reacting to the incident in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said no OPC member was part of the cris

